Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 567,576 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.39% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

TG Therapeutics Profile

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

