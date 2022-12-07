Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter.

FATE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

