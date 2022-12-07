Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 61,671 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

