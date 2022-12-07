Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,232,842 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ENLC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 37,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,271. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.64.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.