Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 3,025,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

