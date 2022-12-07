Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 19,182 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 28,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,918. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

