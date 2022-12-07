Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 37,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

