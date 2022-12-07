Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,122 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $17,813,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,159. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

