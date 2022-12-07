Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,816 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.28. 23,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,191. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

