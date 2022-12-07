Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Crocs by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.