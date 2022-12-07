Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $2.99 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 159,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,289. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

