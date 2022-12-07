Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.48. 41,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,249,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,257,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 135,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,668,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.