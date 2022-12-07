Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.73 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 121,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

