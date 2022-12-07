One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 26.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 98,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,562. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

