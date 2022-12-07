One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,960 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7,780.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 139,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $27,775,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 447,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 207,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

