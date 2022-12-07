One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

DEO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

