One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.87. 11,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $219.23 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

