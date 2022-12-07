One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 112.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.12. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.80. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

