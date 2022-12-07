One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Popular Stock Down 1.5 %

Popular Announces Dividend

Shares of Popular stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 6,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

