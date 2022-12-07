One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of RYE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).
