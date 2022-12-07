Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $155.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $155.05 million and $15.02 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.80 or 0.07330019 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

