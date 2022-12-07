OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 5,654 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $14,304.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,013.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at $315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 371.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OppFi

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

