Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 71,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,564. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.