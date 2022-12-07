Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164,843.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.21 million and $164,843.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00466896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00844087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00657063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00243263 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,997,229 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

