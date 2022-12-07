Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.16 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,711. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $449,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.