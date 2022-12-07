Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 8381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,636,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

