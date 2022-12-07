PancakeSwap Price Tops $3.89 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $610.02 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00023083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 349,008,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,980,338 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

