Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Parex Resources Price Performance
Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.11. The company had a trading volume of 411,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,998. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.81.
Insider Activity
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.