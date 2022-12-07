Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.11. The company had a trading volume of 411,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,998. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.81.

In other Parex Resources news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Insiders acquired 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

