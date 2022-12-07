Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $941.68 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001217 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013023 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.