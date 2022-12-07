PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $39.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 163,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

