PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 811.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 122,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 101,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 428,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 331,643 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,525. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

