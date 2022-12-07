PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 54,098 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,144. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

