PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

