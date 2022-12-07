PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,657 shares of company stock valued at $65,087,269 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. 9,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

