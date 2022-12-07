PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FIGS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 20.4% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

FIGS Trading Up 4.9 %

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 42,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,755. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

