PDT Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 10,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

