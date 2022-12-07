PDT Partners LLC Has $3 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 866.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,172 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,984. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

