PDT Partners LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 123.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 7,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,186. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

