PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 11,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

