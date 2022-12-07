Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $11,336.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $11,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.