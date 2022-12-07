Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 10,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

