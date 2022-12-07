Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 131,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 156,936 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

