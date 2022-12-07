PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,854. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

