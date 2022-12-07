Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PDO opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
