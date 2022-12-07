Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDO opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,280,000.

(Get Rating)

