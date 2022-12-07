Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 375,806 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,806 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Warner Music Group worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 978,358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 4,642.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 884,052 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 315,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $209,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,887. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

