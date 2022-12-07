Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 67,100 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 77.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 13,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

