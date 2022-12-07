Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $610.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

