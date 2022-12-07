Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 4,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,864. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

