Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.91 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,068 shares of company stock worth $2,115,438. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $689.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,468. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.26 and a 200 day moving average of $637.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

