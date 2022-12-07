Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.49% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,672 shares of company stock valued at $318,675. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

